Conor McGregor Praying for Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Father’s Recovery After Being Reportedly Placed in Coma

The bad blood between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor is well known to everyone in the MMA world. However, the Irishman recently posted a positive message for the Russian’s father who is currently suffering from a health scare. According to recent reports, Khabib’s father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov is in a coma and is admitted at a hospital in Moscow following complications from pneumonia. McGregor said that he praying for his quick recovery. Conor McGregor Takes Dig at Khabib Nurmagomedov, Calls Out Justin Gaethje After His UFC 249 Success.

Conor McGregor took to twitter top post a classy message for longtime rival Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father who is suffering from health complications. ‘Praying for the recovery of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. A man responsible for more World champions, across multiple fighting disciplines, than we even know. A true martial genius! Very saddened upon hearing this news tonight. Praying for the Nurmagomedov family at this time’ the Irishman wrote. Conor McGregor Ready for Boxing Return, Accepts Challenge From Oscar De La Hoya.

McGregor's Tweet

Praying for the recovery of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. A man responsible for more World champions, across multiple fighting disciplines, than we even know. A true martial genius! Very saddened upon hearing this news tonight. Praying for the Nurmagomedov family at this time 🙏 https://t.co/OVklQphPgN — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 13, 2020

The two fighters faced each other at UFC 229, for the lightweight title where Khabib came out on top as the winner via submission. Following that defeat, McGregor was out of action for quite some time and made his octagon return at UFC 246, defeating Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in the very first round of the bout.

Since McGregor’s UFC comeback, a rematch with ‘The Eagle’ has been discussed. It was reported that winner of the Tony Ferguson vs Khabib Nurmagomedov will face the Irishman, however, the match didn’t take place. Now the Russian is reportedly scheduled to fight Justin Gaethje for the undisputed lightweight title.