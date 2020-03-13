Coronavirus Scare: From EPL, Ligue 1, ISL Football Games to PSL & India, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa Cricket Fixtures, List of Matches Played Behind Closed Doors

Manchester United and LASK Play Europa League Match in Empty Stadium (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The Coronavirus pandemic has taken the world by storm with its rising cases detected worldwide increasing daily. Update: List of Sporting Events Suspended or Cancelled Due to COVID-19. As of now, more than 1.2 Lakh people have been affected by this disease and the global mortality count has surpassed 4000. Since the virus spreads quickly when people come in close contact, normal life has come to a standstill. Sports just like a business has had to bear the impact of the Coronavirus threat. Football, Cricket, Basketball or Olympics, the virus fails to derail the crucial part of the season for all. Football is suspended in Italy, France and Spain while the NBA called off its ongoing season. The commencement of the 2020 summer Olympics is also in huge doubt now considering Japan is severely affected by the Coronavirus. IPL 2020 Suspended Till April 15 Due to Coronavirus Outbreak, New Schedule and Dates To Be Announced, Says BCCI.

There are many sports bodies though that are going ahead with the wait and watch policy. They have allowed the games to be played but behind closed doors. A look at some of the events. Arsenal's Mikel Arteta, Callum Hudson-Odoi of Chelsea Test Positive for Coronavirus.

India vs South Africa – The BCCI has decided the remaining two games of the India South Africa ODI series be held in Lucknow and Kolkata would be behind closed doors. With 72 cases in the country, the Sourav Ganguly led BCCI were left with little option but to take the precautionary measure.

Indian Super League – The Indian Super League final between ATK and Chennaiyin FC will be held behind closed doors at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa. Football Sports Development Limited which is the league organiser acted on the advice of the government to come up with this decision.

English Premier League – With Arsenal and Manchester City players quarantined, the English FA might order this weekend’s Premier League games to be played in empty stadiums. Though nothing official yet has come up, the games might also not be displayed in pubs to contain the virus threat.

Rugby – Argentinian sides Jaguars and Highlanders game to be held at Jose Amalfitani Stadium in Buenos Aires will be held behind closed doors in order to maintain the public health.

Pakistan Super League – The Sindh Government of Pakistan has decided to conduct Pakistan Super League games to be held in Karachi behind closed doors. The decision was taken after the authorities conducted a meeting with the PCB official.