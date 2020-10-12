Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 82 runs in the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) match 28. This is RCB’s fifth win of the season out of seven matches and the Virat Kohli-led side now moves to third place on the IPL 2020 points table as they replace KKR. Set a daunting target of 195, Knight Riders were restricted to 112 for nine in their allotted 20 overs. KKR bowlers complimented their bowlers well and helped their side seal a comprehensive win. RCB Funny Memes Go Viral After Virat Kohli's Team Beats KKR By 82 Runs To Move Third in IPL 2020 Points Table.

For RCB, Chris Morris and Washington Sundar picked two wickets each while rest of the bowlers chipped in with a wicket each. Shubman Gill was the only Knight Riders’ batsman who made a significant contribution. The right-handed batsman scored 34 off 25 balls. Meanwhile, you can check some of the stat highlights from the match. Virat Kohli-AB de Villiers Century-Stand Storms Twitter; KKR, Fans React After Iconic Duo's Impressive Partnership.

# This was the 6th time when AB de Villiers scored a fifty in 23 or less balls in the IPL, joint most with Kieron Pollard.

# Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers become first pair to record ten century-partnerships in IPL

# The partnership of 100 runs between ABD and Kohli came in just 7.4 overs at 13.04 runs per over.

# This was RCB’s 11th win over KKR in 25 matches.

At the mid-season, it’s defending champions Mumbai Indians who lead the IPL 2020 points table followed by Delhi Capitals. Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab occupy the sixth and seventh spot respectively.

