AB de Villers has been subjected to heavy trolling after making way to the pavilion on the score of 2 runs. Virat Kohli had decided to make him bat a bit lower down the order while batting against the Kings XI Punjab in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Maybe it was something to do with the wicket but, the move backfired badly and he made way to the pavilion quite soon and thus was subjected to heavy trolling on social media. The netizens as usual used memes to troll the former South African cricketer. Before looking out at the tweets, let’s see how the match panned out for both the sides. RCB vs KXIP Match Highlights.

So the game began with RCB winning the toss and electing to bat first. Virat Kohli's men had quite a bad start. But it was Virat Kohli who paced up his inning to take RCB decent total. Shivam Dube's sixes helped the team reach a respectable total. Next came AB de Villiers who was no short of disappointment as he scored only a couple of runs. Thus was subjected to trolling on social media. Check out the tweets below:

Another one

Unexpected:

Last one

1 Min Silence For those who made #ABDevilliers as Captain in Dream 11.#RCBvsKXIP #ipl2020 pic.twitter.com/9PAHh1Ui22 — A N J A L I™ (@_nazariyaan_) October 15, 2020

As of now, the Kings XI Punjab is doing extremely well with KL Rahul and Chris Gayle both scoring half-centuries. The two cruised KXIP to a stunning win by eight wickets.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 15, 2020 11:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).