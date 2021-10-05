Former Pakistan all-rounder and current interim coach Abdul Razzaq, who has always been known for making explosive statements, has once again made the news and this time, he has offered his unique take on the bilateral cricket ties between India and his country. The former all-rounder, who has himself been part of many matches against India, said that the sole reason why bilateral cricket hasn't been possible between the two neighbours is that India are aware that they are an inferior side as compared to Pakistan. India vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Tickets for IND vs PAK Cricket Match Sold Out!

Razzaq was talking on an ARY News show where the hosts asked him this question. "Do India have the kind of pace bowlers or all-rounders like Pakistan or you feel there is no match?". And the 41-year old was quick to respond, saying, "I don't think India can compete with Pakistan. The kind of talent Pakistan has is entirely different and this I don't think is a good thing for cricket that India and Pakistan are not having matches. It used to be an exciting prospect and give players the opportunity to show how much pressure they could handle. So that has gone missing. I feel that had it continued, people would have found out that the kind of talent Pakistan has, India does not."

Watch the video here:

That was not it. He not only undervalued the current Indian cricket team and its bench strength, Razzaq further said that Pakistan have always had better players in India and compared cricketing legends of both nations, like Kapil Dev, Imran Khan, Sunil Gavaskar and Javed Miandad. He said, "India too has a good team, I'm not saying anything otherwise. Even they have good players. But if you look at it potential-wise, we had Imran Khan, they had Kapil Dev. If you are to compare, then Imran Khan was a lot better. Then we had Wasim Akram, they did not have a player of that caliber. We had Javed Miandad, and they had Gavaskar. There is no comparison. Then we had Inzamam, Yousuf, Younis, Shahid Afridi… they had Dravid, Sehwag. If you look at it overall, Pakistan have always produced good players. All these are big reasons. This is why India don't want to play against us."

Pakistan had got the better of India in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final but is yet to beat their rivals in World Cups. The last meeting between India and Pakistan was at the 2019 World Cup in England where the Virat Kohli-led side had emerged triumphant. The inaugural T20 World Cup champions open their campaign in the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 against Pakistan on October 24. Tickets to this blockbuster clash already has been sold out.

