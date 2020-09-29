Jammu and Kashmir Ranji cricketer Abdul Samad is set to make his IPL debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad during the DC vs SRH match in IPL 2020. The 18-year-old hard-hitting batsman replaced Wriddhiman Saha in the Sunrisers Hyderabad playing XI and will hope to carry his domestic form to the IPL stage. He is the fourth cricketer from J&K to play in the Indian Premier League and the only player from the erstwhile state in this edition of the tournament. DC vs SRH Live Score Updates Dream11 IPL 2020.

Abdul Samad was bought by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for his base price of Rs 20 lakh in the IPL 2020 players auctions. He replaced wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha in the SRH playing XI and will have the responsibility of providing a late flourish and finishing the innings for SRH, a role he played to perfection for his state Ranji team. Take a look at some lesser-known and quick facts about him.

Abdul Samad Quick Facts and Stats

Abdul Samad was born on February 28, 2001, in Kala Kot region of Jammu and Kashmir

He made his T20 debut for J&K in the 2018-19 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Samad made his First-Class debut for Jammu & Kashmir in 2019 and has played all domestic competitions for his state team

Abdul Samad has a T20 Batting average of 40

He scored two centuries in the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy. His first hundred was a 75-ball 128 against Jharkhand while the second was a 72-ball 103 against Assam

Samad is the fourth cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir after Parvez Rasool, Rasikh Salam and Manzoor Dar to be part of the Indian Premier League

He has been a devastating finisher for his state team in Indian domestic circuit and can also bowl leg-spin. With Sunrisers Hyderabad lacking a proper finisher in the team, Abdul Samad will have the responsibility of finishing the innings for his IPL team.

