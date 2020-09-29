Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) table-toppers Delhi Capitals (DC) will go up against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. While Delhi Capitals have won two out of two matches (including Super Over win against Kings XI Punjab), Sunrisers Hyderabad is yet to open their winning account on the points table. In DC vs SRH, we will witness clash of table-toppers vs bottom-placed team. Stay tuned for DC vs SRH IPL 2020 match live updates. DC vs SRH, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

This will be the 16th meeting between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL. Sunrisers Hyderabad leads the head-to-head records with nine wins while Delhi Capitals have won just six matches. Out of last five meetings, SRH have defeated DC thrice. Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be hoping for a win after losing to Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, defeated Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings. The Shreyas Iyer-led side will now be hoping for a hat-trick of wins.

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Mohit Sharma, Keemo Paul, Harshal Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Tushar Deshpande, Ishant Sharma, Daniel Sams, Alex Carey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Yadav.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Shahbaz Nadeem, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Abdul Samad