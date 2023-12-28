Australia’s legendary wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist has backed Alex Carey to reclaim his spot in the side’s white-ball team via the ongoing Test series against Pakistan. Carey is unbeaten on 16 at stumps on day three of the Boxing Day Test. His form with the bat has dipped since inflicting the stumping of Jonny Bairstow during this year’s Ashes Test at Lord’s, which sparked a huge furore. Though he’s been strong behind the stumps, Carey is yet to hit a fifty in Tests since the first Ashes game at Birmingham. Crowd Matches Hasan Ali's Dancing Steps at MCG During Australia vs Pakistan 2nd Test 2023 Day 3, Video goes Viral.

“I actually like the fact that he has spoken so openly about his desire to get back into that white ball team. I see no reason for him to shut down that goal. I don’t think it changes anything in his life by the way he goes about his cricket, the way he trains.”

“I don’t think he sits at home and worries about it, so it is not draining him of mental energy and perhaps affecting his Test cricket. I think it is terrific. He is hungry to play for Australia as much as he possibly can and if it never happens again, it won’t be through a lack of trying. I think being incentivised to keep improving and keep developing will only enhance his Test cricket as well, even if it is using white ball cricket as a motivation,” said Gilchrist on Fox Cricket’s The Follow On podcast.

Carey also had a lean time with ODIs in 2023, and after the opening match of the Men’s ODI World Cup against India at Chennai, he was sidelined with Josh Inglis coming in. Gilchrist, who gave Carey his ‘Baggy Green’ cap ahead of his Test debut against England in 2021, felt the selection panel was right in opting for Inglis over Carey for the majority of World Cup campaign in India. Mitchell Marsh Misses His Century by Four Runs After Agha Salman Takes A Spectacular Catch During AUS vs PAK 2nd Test 2023 Day 3 (Watch Video).

“The decision by the selectors to go with Josh Inglis in the World Cup was justified. He contributed nicely to that World Cup win. But I think Alex Carey would have done a very serviceable job there as well. Credit to the selectors. They had something in mind with it and they have a World Cup to show for it, but that should not put Alex Carey off. I think he is a good all-round cricketer and I would say the main thing is that his work ethic is unrelenting and he will do that whether he is playing one day cricket or not. But I would say keep the dream alive, because that inspires him,” he concluded.

