Although Kevin O’Brien didn’t enjoy a great outing in the Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st ODI match, his children sent him on cloud nine. After the conclusion of the game, the Irish all-rounder took to Twitter and shared a super cute video of his kids. His son and daughter can be jumping and shouting in delight as they spot their father on the television screen. While his daughter dances in ecstasy when O’Brien appears on the screen, his son goes closer to the TV set and tries to touch his daddy. Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Ben Stokes Make Ian Bell’s Son Joseph ‘Incredibly Happy’ With Special Birthday Wishes.

The Irish cricketer was heart-whelmed with his children’s reaction, and the caption depicts the story. “This is all,” he wrote while sharing the clip on the micro-blogging website. The video didn’t take long in getting viral as netizens were heart-whelmed seeing the two junior O’Brien’s supporting their father. Have a look!

Watch Video:

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old all-rounder couldn’t make much impact in the first ODI match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Chasing 288 for victory, the dasher was promoted in the opening slot but he fell prey to Naveen-ul-Haq after scoring one off seven balls. With the ball in hand, O’Brien went wicket-less while giving 19 runs from five overs. Although, Ireland fought well with Lorcan Tucker scoring a fifty and Andy McBrine taking a five-wicket haul. However, the Men in Green eventually lost the match by 16 runs.

The second match will take place at the same venue on Sunday (January 24), and the visitors must win the game to stay alive in the three-match series. On the other hand, Asghar Afghan’s men will like to take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

