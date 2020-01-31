Afghanistan U19 Bowler Noor Ahmad Mankads Pakistan U19 Batsman Mohammad Huraira During PAK vs AFG ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Quarter-Final Match, Watch Video

Noor Ahmad Mankads Mohammad Huraira (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Arguments and debates over the spirit of cricket in cricket hit the roads again after Afghanistan U19 bowler Noor Ahmad Mankaded Pakistan U19 batsman Mohammad Huraira during the Pakistan vs Afghanistan U19 quarter-final encounter in 2020 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup. With Pakistan comfortably romping home in their chase of 190 to advance to the semi-final, Noor Ahmad pulled a rabbit out of the hat when he caught Huraira short of his crease even before the bowler had even delivered his delivery. Ahmad’s decision to remove the bails initially confused the umpires but the appeal was sent upstairs and the wicket stood, stirring up debates about uplifting the spirit of cricket above laws yet again. India vs Pakistan ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Semi-Final Confirmed After PAK Knockout Afghanistan in Quarter-Final.

The incident occurred in the 28th over of Pakistan’s innings with the 2006 champions needing 63 runs to seal victory and advance to the semi-finals. Ahmad rose some Afghan hopes by trapping Fahad Munir in front of the wicket in his very first delivery of the over. But the disputable wicket came in his fifth delivery when Ahmad removed the bails on his end and caught a set Huraira short of his crease. IND U19 vs PAK U19 Head-to-Head Record in ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup: Ahead of U-19 CWC 2020 Semi-Final, Check Out India vs Pakistan U19 WC Match Results.

🚨 MANKAD 🚨 Noor Ahmed used the Mankad mode of dismissal to see off Pakistan's well-set Muhammad Hurraira for 64! What do you make of it? 👇 #U19CWC | #AFGvPAK | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/DoNKksj1KN — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 31, 2020

Afghanistan U19 team immediately appealed for a Mankad. The decision was sent upstairs, the appeal stood and Huraira had to go back. Shocked at the decision, Huraira shook his head and shot his bat into the ground but had to walk back.

Mankad dismissal even at the Under 19 level in the match between Pakistan and Afghanistan #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/f7FySRi95A — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) January 31, 2020

Earlier, opting to bat first, Afghanistan U19 bundled for 189 with Farhan Zakhil (40) and Abdul Rahman (30) crossing the 30-run mark for them. Mohammad Amir Khan was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan U19 taking three wickets for 58 runs while Fahad Munir took two wickets. The rest of the bowlers took 1 each as Afghanistan folded with five balls remaining.

In reply, Pakistan U19 were off to a steady start with Haider Ali and Huraira posting 61-runs opening stand before the former was run-out. Captain Rohail Nazir then joined hands and stitched another half-century stand helping Pakistan cross the 100-run mark in the 20th over. Huraira completed his half-century before Ahmad dismissed Nazir in the 24th over and returned three overs later to Mankad Huraira.