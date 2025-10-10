Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 2nd ODI 2025: Afghanistan national cricket team and Bangladesh national cricket team will be clashing in the second ODI after the conclusion of the three-match T20I series. Afghanistan have won the first ODI and will look to clinch the series in the second match. The second ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be played on Saturday, October 11. The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI 2025 will be hosted at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The AFG vs BAN 2nd ODI 2025 will begin at 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans who are looking for the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh best fantasy playing XI prediction for the 2nd ODI 2025 can find details below. Bangladesh Whitewash Afghanistan 3-0 in BAN vs AFG 2025 T20I Series; Mohammad Saifuddin, Saif Hassan Star as Jaker Ali and Co Clinch Six-Wicket Win in 3rd T20I 2025.

Bangladesh whitewashed Afghanistan 3-0 in the recently concluded three-match T20I series. Throughout the series, Afghanistan struggled with the bat at the top and leaked runs with the ball, especially in the death bowlers. It was only the fourth time in the T20I history that Bangladesh had clean-swept an opposition in the format. This will give the Bangla Tigers a massive boost when they head into the three-match ODI series.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG), Jaker Ali (BAN).

Batters: Ibrahim Zadran (AFG), Towhid Hridoy (BAN).

All-Rounders: Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG), Mohammad Nabi (AFG), Rishad Hossain (BAN), Mahedi Hasan Miraz (BAN).

Bowlers: Rashid Khan (AFG), Mustafizur Rahman (BAN), Taskin Ahmed (BAN). Rashid Khan Becomes First-Ever Afghanistan Bowler To Reach 200 Wickets in ODIs, Achieves Feat During BAN vs AFG 1st ODI 2025.

Who Will Win AFG vs BAN 2nd ODI 2025 Match?

Although Bangladesh have been a dominant side in the T20Is over Afghanistan winning the recent T20I series and by defeating Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2025. Despite that, they are yet to crack the batting strategy in the ODIs where Afghanistan have a natural advantage due to most of their batters suiting the pace for the ODIs. The spinners also get much more space to manouvre and can put pressure on the out of form middle order of Bangladesh. As a result, Afghanistan have a upper hand here and are likely to win the series by clinching the second match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 10, 2025 11:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).