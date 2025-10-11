Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online: Afghanistan will be meeting Bangladesh in the second of the three game ODI series with the former taking a 1-0 lead in the series. Afghanistan put in an excellent shift in the first game with both their batters and bowlers dominating. On a decent batting pitch, Bangladesh could only muster up 221. But with the kind of spin attack they possess, the Bangla Tigers could have made a match of it but for Afghanistan to bat with great perseverance which ultimately helped them chase with ease. Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 2nd ODI 2025 and Who Will Win AFG vs BAN ODI?.

Rahmat Shah and Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored fifties for Afghanistan in the last game and the duo will be keen to continue their good run. Skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi is a key player in their middle order and he can switch gears quickly depending on the situation of the game. In terms of bowling, Rashid Khan and Azmatullah Omarzai are quality bowlers and should be amongst the wickets again.

Rishad Hossain could be given an opportunity by Bangladesh as they look to bolster their spin department further. Batting remains their main challenge as barring Mehidy Hasan Miraz, none of the batters looked confident out there in the middle. The likes of Tanzid Hasan and Jaker Ali have tremendous potential but need to make it counted in this big game.

AFG vs BAN 2nd ODI 2025 Viewing Option Details

Series AFG vs BAN 2nd ODI 2025 Date Saturday, October 11 Time 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no live telecast available

When is AFG vs BAN 2nd ODI 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Afghanistan national cricket team will take on the Bangladesh national cricket team in AFG vs BAN 2nd ODI 2025. The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI 2025 will be played at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Saturday, October 11, and start at 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). AFG vs BAN 2025: Mohammad Saleem Safi Ruled Out of Afghanistan’s ODI Squad for Series Against Bangladesh Due to Injury, Bilal Sami Named Replacement.

Where to Watch AFG vs BAN 2nd ODI 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Unfortunately, due to a lack of broadcast partners for the AFG vs BAN 2025 ODI series in India, fans will not have any telecast viewing options of Afghanistan vs Bangladesh cricket matches on TV channels. Read below to check AFG vs BAN 2nd ODI 2025 online viewing options.

How to Watch AFG vs BAN 2nd ODI 2025 Live Streaming Online in India?

However, fans will have live online viewing options in India for the AFG vs BAN 2025 ODI series with FanCode as the digital rights holder. Users can find the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI 2025 match live streaming on the FanCode app and website, which will require a tour pass (Rs 39). Afghanistan will feel they have enough quality about them to seal a third straight ODI series victory over Bangladesh today.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (FanCode). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

