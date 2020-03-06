Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st T20I 2020 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of AFG vs IRE on TV & Cricket Score Updates in India

File image of Afghanistan vs Ireland match. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

AFG vs IRE T20I Match Live Streaming Online: Afghanistan will host Ireland in a three-match T20 International series. The series will be held in India at Afghanistan’s makeshift home venue. All the three matches will be played at the single venue in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, for Afghanistan vs Ireland free live streaming online you can scroll down. Apart from AFG vs IRE 1st T20 2020 live streaming, you will get live telecast and live scorecard details as well. Afghanistan Vs Ireland, Live Cricket Score 1st T20I Match.

Both Afghanistan and Ireland have been involved in some close contests over the years, especially in the shorter format of the game. The two sides will be looking to dominate each other once again. Paul Stirling has been in good form, and he will be key for Ireland.

When to Watch Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st T20I 2020 Know Schedule, Date, Time & Venue Details

Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st T20I will be played at the Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh on March 06, 2020. The game will get underway at 02:00 pm as per IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st T20I 2020: TV Channel and Broadcast Details

There is no word on the official broadcaster for the Afghanistan vs Ireland 2020 in India. However, chances are DSport, sports channel owned by Discovery India, will provide live telecast of the match.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st T20I 2020 Match online

The good news for cricket fanatics is that the live streaming of AFG vs IRE match will be available online. FanCode will provide live streaming online of AFG vs IRE T20I on its mobile app and website in India. So, fans can access FanCode to catch the live action. Fans can also follow the AFG vs IRE 1st T20I on LatestLY via live score updates and ball-by-ball commentary.

Afghanistan are unbeaten against Ireland in the last five T20Is between these two teams. Afghanistan have won four while one match was abandoned due to rain. Ireland will be looking to turn the tide in their favour this time around.