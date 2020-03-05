After Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan Violates BCCI Rules, Sports Team India Helmet During DY Patil T20 Cup 2020

Shikhar Dhawan Violates BCCI Rules (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Following the steps of Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan also violated the rules in the ongoing DY Patil T20 Cup 2020. Just like the former, the swashbuckling batsman was also seen sporting team India’s helmet in the T20 tournament and could well face punishment from Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Dhawan wore Indian team’s helmet during the Reliance 1 vs DY Patil ‘A’ game and sparked controversy. According to the rules, no player should sport BCCI’s logo in their jersey or kit while featuring a domestic match. In case, one is using the same gear as international matches, he has to tape BCCI’s logo from it. Hardik Pandya May Land in Row for Sporting Team India Helmet in DY Patil T20 Cup 2020.

However, Hardik Pandya, who also sported team India’s helmet previously in the tournament, didn’t face any repercussions and it will be interesting to see what will happen with Dhawan. In 2014, the apex Indian cricket body asked the match-referees to ensure that no player is sporting BCCI’s logo while playing a non-international game. “The rule has been there from the start of the season but has only been implemented in all earnestness during the recently-concluded Deodhar Trophy final between West Zone and East Zone,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying by PTI.’

Amid this incidence, Shikhar Dhawan has shown some good form in the ongoing edition of the DY Patil T20 Cup 2020. The 34-year old scored 43 off just 28 balls with the help of six boundaries and a maximum. Well, both Dhawan and Pandya have proved their mettle in this tournament and their national call-up is on the cards. The two are expected to feature in Indian squad which will take on South Africa in a three-match ODI series, starting from March 12.