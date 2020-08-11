Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star AB de Villiers is certainly one of the best cricketers to have stepped onto the cricket field and his contribution on the cricket field can’t be defined by numbers. Along with playing blistering knocks, the former South Africa captain is a live wire on the field. On occasions, De Villiers has done the wicket-keeping duties and has taken wickets with the ball too. Well, not many cricketers have all these skills which make the Proteas star nothing but incredible. Owing to his prowess, RCB paid tribute to the veteran cricketer by comparing him to Doctor Strange. With the Indian Premier League (IPL) set to go underway on September 19, the South Africa star will certainly want to justify the title once again. RCB Compare Skipper Virat Kohli to Lion, Yuzvendra Chahal Points Out Hilarious Difference.

For the unversed, Doctor Strange is a character of Marvel Comics who possesses the ability to do magical activities. Taking to Instagram, RCB shared a morphed image of De Villiers in Dr Strange’s attire. “He is no STRANGE-R to wielding his magic on the cricket field,” wrote the franchise while sharing the animated image on the picture-sharing website. Fans were ecstatic when they came across RCB’s antics as they expressed the desire of seeing De Villiers’ blitzes in IPL 2020. Virat Kohli Begins Countdown for IPL 2020 As He Shares Old Pictures with AB de Villiers.

View Post:

De Villiers’ performances in IPL over the years have been nothing but staggering. However, the maverick hasn’t been able to guide the Virat Kohli-led time to the title. Nevertheless, he must be determined to end his side’ drought in UAE by guiding RCB to their maiden title. Notably, many cricket experts like Brad Hogg and Aakash Chopra have also backed RCB to clinch the IPL 2020 trophy.

