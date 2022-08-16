New Delhi, Aug 16: Veteran sports administrator and former acting secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Amitabh Choudhary passed away on Tuesday following a heart attack. Reports said the 62-year-old, who also served as Jharkhand State Cricket Association president in the past, suffered a heart attack during his morning walk. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he breathed his last. Amitabh Choudhary Dies: Former Jharkhand State Cricket Association President Passes Away Due to Heart Attack.

Choudhary, who was appointed chairman of Jharkhand Public Service Commission in 2020, was the Indian cricket board acting secretary until 2019. One of the key persons behind the construction of the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi, which later got Test venue status, Choudhary is credited with the development of cricket infrastructure across Jharkhand. Asia Cup 2022: India Are Firm Favourites, but Pakistan Can Beat Them, Says Salman Butt.

He could not contest the JSCA elections in 2019 because of the "cooling-off" clause imposed by the Supreme Court following the Lodha Committee recommendations. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren condoled the demise of Choudhary on twitter, saying he was saddened by the untimely death of the cricket administrator, adding that he played a huge role in promoting the sport of cricket in the state. Before his role as cricket administrator, Choudhary went on several important tours as India cricket team manager.

