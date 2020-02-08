Another Jasprit Bumrah in Making? Watch Video of New Zealand Kid Perfectly Replicating Indian Pacer’s Unconventional Bowling Action

Another Jasprit Bumrah in Making? (Photo Credits : Getty Images/ Twitter)

Jasprit Bumrah is one of the best pacer, if not the best, going around the world and many budding bowlers must be idolising him. The right-arm pacer burst into the scenes with his unorthodox bowling style which makes him even more lethal. Well, gaining momentum and control through that slinging action is certainly not easy and thus, replicating him will take some beating. However, a kid from New Zealand has managed to nail Bumrah’s action and his video is doing the rounds of the internet. Happy with the Learnings in New Zealand, Great Result, Says Jasprit Bumrah.

A coach from New Zealand posted the video of this young bowler and the clip, eventually, went viral. From the aggressive run-up to that vintage jump and the release, the bowler executed the action perfectly and is becoming a sensation on social media. Even some renowned cricket personalities like Scott Styris were also amazed to see the Kid’s ability and heaped praises over him on Twitter. Meanwhile, let’s look at how the young kid perfectly Jasprit Bumrah’s unconventional action.

Watch Video:

Scott Styris Impressed!!

As of now, Bumrah is in New Zealand itself and is participating in the three-match ODI series. He played a vital role in guiding India to a 5-0 triumph in the T20I series but hasn’t been able to replicate his performances in the 50-over format. He went wicket-less in the first ODI which helped the Kiwis chased down a mammoth-looking total of 347 and they went over the line with four wickets in hand. Trailing 0-1 in the three-match series, the 2nd ODI is a do-or-die encounter for the visitors and they must leave no stones unturned in clinching the battle.