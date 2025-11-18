Mumbai, November 18: Australia’s wicketkeeper Alex Carey said that regular captain Pat Cummins seemed to be in excellent shape after finishing a full-intensity one-hour net session at Optus Stadium in Perth. Cummins, who was earlier ruled out of the highly anticipated Ashes opener in Perth due to a back stress injury he discovered after the 3-0 whitewash of the West Indies in July, now seems to be nearing a return after completing a full bowling session at the nets on Monday. Ashes 2025–26: Mitchell Starc Defies Age With Improving Record, Poses Challenge to England.

“I’ve got to keep a lid on it a little bit. I saw him bowling in the nets yesterday… he looked ready to go!" Carey told SEN's The Run Home. “I guess it’s the build up now. It’s probably not so much bowling the ball at 140(km/h), because it looked like he did that pretty effortlessly yesterday. It’s probably the work around the game fitness, so to speak.

“Fingers crossed he keeps pulling up well and gets himself ready. We all know he is a professional, so fingers crossed we see him back sooner rather than later. There’s great depth in this group, so if it’s not next game, hopefully it’s soon.”

Cummins was seen repeatedly whizzing balls off the Perth Stadium's practice wickets. He bowled for almost an hour and delivered nearly 10 overs to strengthen Australia's hope that he will be back for the second Test Brisbane. Monty Panesar Makes Bold Ashes 2025–26 Prediction Ahead of AUS vs ENG 1st Test 2025, Says ‘It’ll Be 3–2 or 3–1 in England’s Favour’.

The first Test starts on Friday in Perth, while the second Test in Brisbane is scheduled to begin on December 4, giving Cummins just over two weeks to push for a Gabba return. Australia will be captained by Steven Smith in Perth, while Scott Boland and the uncapped Brendan Doggett are set to play in place of Cummins and fellow injury absentee Josh Hazlewood.

