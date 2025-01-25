New Zealand women's national cricket team star all-rounder Amelia Kerr has been named the ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year for 2024. The New Zealand all-rounder was awarded the Player of the Tournament in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, where her nation won their maiden T20I title. Amelia Kerr was also the second player of her nation to win the award after Suzie Bates, who won the award back in 2016. Across 2024, Kerr amassed her runs at an average of 24.18 and bagged her wickets at a strike rate of 13.6 across her 18 matches. She took 29 wickets. New Zealand Women’s Team All-Rounder Amelia Kerr Ruled Out of Remaining ODIs Against India Women Due to Left Quadricep Muscle Injury.

Amelia Kerr Crowned ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024

From lighting up the #T20WorldCup to clinching the ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year award, Melie Kerr made 2024 her own 🌟 pic.twitter.com/uxFuOmamWy — ICC (@ICC) January 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)