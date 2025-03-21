Auckland [New Zealand], March 21 (ANI): Off-spinner Ashleigh Gardner met with an injury during the first T20I at Eden Park as Australia registered a magnificent win over New Zealand Women in the first T20I of the three-match series on Friday, as per the ICC.

Beth Mooney's 75* off 42 in her 200th international for Australia helped her team to a stellar eight-wicket win against New Zealand, helping the side get off to a winning start to the three-game series.

However, injury to experienced all-rounder Ash Gardner has given some concerns to the Australia setup.

Gardner bowled 14 balls in the New Zealand innings before injuring herself during the 17th over. She tried to go for a return catch against a powerfully hit shot from Sophie Devine; however, she ended up injuring her right index finger. Gardner immediately left the field, with her remaining over being completed by Georgia Wareham.

While she wasn't needed during Australia's chase of 138, which was superbly aced by Mooney and Georgia Voll, there are concerns about her immediate availability.

"Gardner was taken for scans after she was struck on the right index figure while attempting to hang onto a powerfully struck return catch from Devine. She immediately left the field, with her involvement in the remainder of the series currently under a cloud," a statement from Cricket Australia read.

Australia's reliable all-rounder has 78 wickets and 1411 runs in the format, and will be dearly missed if she fails to play in the remainder of the series.

The second T20I is all set to be played at Mount Maunganui on 23rd March. (ANI)

