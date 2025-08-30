In a significant development, 18 out of 19 matches of the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 tournament, including the grand finale, have been pushed back by 30 minutes from the original schedule, as previously announced by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). According to media reports, the participating cricket boards requested to postpone the games due to the scorching heat in September, when the tournament will be held. It is expected that the temperature will be in the early 40s and could stay that way till evening in the UAE. Asia Cup Winners List: A Look at Teams Who Have Won T20I Editions Ahead of 2025 Marquee Continental Cricket Tournament.

This means that all the day-night matches in the Asia Cup 2025 tournament, including the much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash, will begin at 8 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). However, one match in the eight-nation tournament is unaffected by this revised schedule. The Asia Cup 2025 will see only one day fixture – UAE and Oman will face each other on September 15 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. The UAE vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will begin at 5:30 PM IST. Below is the Asia Cup 2025 revised schedule. Asia Cup 2025 All Squads: Full Players List for Continental Cricket Tournament.

Asia Cup 2025 Revised Schedule

Date Match Group/Super Four Time in IST September 9 Afghanistan vs Hong Kong China Group 8:00 PM September 10 India vs UAE Group 8:00 PM September 11 Bangladesh vs Hong Kong China Group 8:00 PM September 12 Pakistan vs Oman Group 8:00 PM September 13 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Group 8:00 PM September 14 India vs Pakistan Group 8:00 PM September 15 UAE vs Oman Group 5:30 PM September 15 Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong China Group 8:00 PM September 16 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Group 8:00 PM September 17 Pakistan vs UAE Group 8:00 PM September 18 Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Group 8:00 PM September 19 India vs Oman Group 8:00 PM September 20 Group B Qualifier 1 vs Group B Qualifier 2 Super Four 8:00 PM September 21 Group A Qualifier 1 vs Group A Qualifier 2 Super Four 8:00 PM September 23 Group A Qualifier 1 vs Group B Qualifier 2 Super Four 8:00 PM September 24 Group B Qualifier 1 vs Group A Qualifier 2 Super Four 8:00 PM September 25 Group A Qualifier 2 vs Group B Qualifier 2 Super Four 8:00 PM September 26 Group A Qualifier 1 vs Group B Qualifier 1 Super Four 8:00 PM September 28 Final Final 8:00 PM

The Asia Cup 2025 will be held from September 9 to September 28. The eight-nation tournament will be held in the T20 format. Asia Cup 2025 will see eight teams, with four teams each divided into two groups. The top two sides from their respective groups will move to the next round (Super Four). In the Super Four stage, the top two teams will proceed to the final of the Asia Cup 2025 edition. The Sri Lanka national cricket team are the defending champion of the T20 edition of the Asia Cup. The Lions clinched the title in the 2022 edition.

