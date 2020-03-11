Asia XI vs World XI, Mujib 100 T20 Cup 2020 in Bangladesh Postponed Amid Coronavirus Threat

Bangladesh Cricket Team (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided to postpone the Asia XI vs World XI, Mujib 100 T20 Cup 2020, amid coronavirus threat. The two-match special tournament now becomes another sporting event to be cancelled or postponed because of the COVID-19. The T20 matches were scheduled to be played on March 21 and 22 to commemorate the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Some of the Indian players, including Virat Kohli, were named in the Asia XI squad earlier. International stars like Chris Gayle, and Lasith Malinga were also scheduled to take part in it. BCCI Lists Precautionary Measures Against Coronavirus to Be Followed During India vs South Africa ODI Series 2020.

"We could have held the concert (AR Rahman's) in a small scale but decided against it. It will not take place on March 18, and the March 21 and 22 matches are also causing concern. There's no guarantee that those who are supposed to play will be able to arrive, or can leave after the matches. There are a lot of restrictions, so we have deferred both programmes. We will organise after a month taking stock of the situation. It is postponed for the time being," BCB president Nazmul Hasan was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo. Asia Cup 2020 Likely to be held in Bangladesh, Report Cites Possible Deal Between PCB and BCB.

However, 50-over tournament Dhaka Premier League will take place as scheduled with some change in venues. Bangladesh is currently locked in second and last T20I match with Zimbabwe at home, but ticket restrictions are in place due to coronavirus scare.