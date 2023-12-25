AUS vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd Test 2023: Australia hosts Pakistan in the Boxing Day Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Australia leads the three-match series 1-0 after winning the series opener by 360 runs. The visitors will be looking to bounce back from a very difficult situation, given that their record in Australia is absolutely dismal. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in AUS vs PAK on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team prediction ahead of AUS vs PAK 2nd Test match. AUS vs PAK 2nd Test: Mohammad Rizwan Replaces Sarfaraz Ahmed, Specialist Spinner Sajid Khan Included As Pakistan Name 12-Man Squad for Boxing Day Contest.

While Australia have named an unchanged playing XI for the Boxing Day Test, Pakistan have named their 12-member team from which playing XI will be selected during the toss. Wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed has been dropped with Mohammed Rizwan taking his place. Meanwhile, in the AUS vs PAK Dream11 fantasy playing XI for the second Test we have picked nine players from the Australian team given the form they are in and just two from Pakistan to complete our AUS vs PAK Dream11 fantasy playing XI.

AUS vs PAK 2nd Test 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Mohammed Rizwan (PAK) and Alex Carey (AUS).

Batsmen: Steve Smith (AUS), Babar Azam (PAK), David Warner (AUS) and Usman Khawaja (AUS).

All-rounders: Travis Head (AUS) and Mitchell Marsh (AUS).

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc (AUS), Nathan Lyon (AUS), and Pat Cummins (AUS).

AUS vs PAK 2nd Test 2023 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Playing XI, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Mitchell Marsh (c) and David Warner (vc).

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Pakistan Likely XI: Imam-Ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali/Mir Hamza, Aamir Jamal, Sajid Khan. Australia Captain Pat Cummins Comes Out in Support of Usman Khawaja After ICC Turns Down His Request To Have ‘Dove’ Logo on Bat and Shoes During Boxing Day Test.

AUS vs PAK 2nd Test 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Steve Smith (AUS), Babar Azam (PAK), David Warner (AUS), Usman Khawaja (AUS), Alex Carey (AUS), Mohammed Rizwan (PAK), Travis Head (AUS), Mitchell Marsh (AUS), Mitchell Starc (AUS), Nathan Lyon (AUS), and Pat Cummins (AUS).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 25, 2023 05:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).