Australia is set to take on Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 Super-12 stage on Friday, November 4. The match will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide and is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). For Australia, this clash is very crucial as this game will potentially decide if they will get ahead in the race to the semi-final. Ahead of this match, we bring to you the AUS vs AFG head-to-head, Likely X1s and other details you need to know. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table Super 12 Updated Live: India Inch Closer to Semis Spot, Move to Top of Group 2 Team Standings.

After Australia was handed a heavy defeat by New Zealand in their first game, they made a late comeback from a tight situation against Sri Lanka but their game against England was washed out. The Aussies secured a big victory against Ireland in their last game, but it was not enough to take them ahead of England in net run rate. With a semi-final spot in line, Australia doesn’t only need to win, they need to do it with a big margin to have a realistic chance of going through. Injury concerns around captain Aaron Finch and Tim David makes the situation more difficult for them. Afghanistan, on the other hand, are already eliminated from the T20 World Cup 2022 and will look forward to spoiling the party for Australia as well as utilise this opportunity to showcase a good performance. Nurul Hasan Accuses Virat Kohli of ‘Fake Fielding’ During India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 Match, See What the Law States (Watch Video)

AUS vs AFG T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online and Telecast:

The games will be telecasted live by Star Sports, the official broadcasters of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune in to Star Sports channels to watch the game on TV while the live stream will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

AUS vs AFG Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

Both teams haven’t faced each other yet, this will be the first time both teams will clash in a T20I.

AUS vs AFG T20 World Cup 2022 Key Players

Key Players David Warner (AUS) Marcus Stoinis (AUS) Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) Rashid Khan (AFG)

AUS vs AFG T20 World Cup 2022 Likely Playing XI

AUS Likely Playing 11: Aaron Finch/Steve Smith, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David/Cameron Green, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood.

AFG Likely Playing 11: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2022 11:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).