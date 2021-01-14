The Gabba, Brisbane, will host the fourth Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between Australia and India. Ahead of the Test, here are five lesser-known facts about the ground, which serves as the home venue of Queensland, Queensland Bulls, and Brisbane Heat. How did The Gabba get its name?

1. The Gabba is not the only Test venue in Brisbane. The Exhibition Ground hosted two Tests, in 1928-29 and 1930-31. Don Bradman debuted in the first of these. Australia's incredible record at "Fortress" Gabba a worry for India

2. Australia traditionally open their home season here. Given Australia's incredible record here (40 wins, 8 defeats), the Brisbane Test match has earned the nickname of the Gabbatoir (Gabba + abattoir).

3. Apart from cricket, the venue has also hosted Australian Rules football, athletics, baseball, cycling, rugby, football, pony races, and greyhound races.

4. The Gabba hosted seven matches of the 2000 Summer Olympics including a quarterfinal, between Brazil and eventual gold medalists Cameroon. Patrick M'Boma put Cameroon up in the 17th minute. Ronaldinho equalised in the injury time to keep Brazil afloat, but Modeste M'bami took Cameroon through with the golden goal.

5. A crowd of 130,000 turned up to watch an Adele concert at The Gabba on March 4 and 5, 2017.

