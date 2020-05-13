Australia vs New Zealand ODI Series Could Mark the Resumption of International Cricket Amid Coronavirus Crisis

A still from Australia vs New Zealand ODI in March 2020 (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Australia vs New Zealand One-Day International (ODI) at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), which was played behind closed doors, on March 13 was the last international cricket match played before sports activities were suspended all over the world to combat the spread of novel coronavirus. The remaining two ODIs of the bilateral series were subsequently postponed. And now there is a possibility that these two Trans-Tasman neighbours will kick-start the resumption of cricket amid COVID-19 virus crisis. Australia and New Zealand are thinking of reopening their borders with a travel bubble, which will provide coronavirus free safe passage. Is it Going to be IPL 13 vs ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Once Coronavirus Pandemic Ends?

So, if it takes the shape cricket boards in Australia and New Zealand could be benefitted from it. “I’ve talked to Kevin Roberts about that. We’ve been having regular conversations with Cricket Australia looking at all different kinds of opportunities. A Tasman bubble would be terrific if it did eventuate ... it would present some opportunities going forward,” New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White was quoted as saying by The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.

“But I think the key is to keep an open mind and be flexible so if opportunities do arise we can take them. We haven’t talked specifics really. What we have talked about is conceptually the possibility of playing each other and that’s where we are at the moment,” he added. ICC Unlikely to Decide the Fate of T20 World Cup 2020 Before August: Report.

Australia is scheduled to host the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 in October-November. Though ICC has not re-scheduled or cancelled the tournament yet, there are chances that it might be scrapped this year as hosting players from 15 countries will be a huge task in times of coronavirus crisis.