Australia National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: In the Group B encounter of ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Australia takes on South Africa. Both the teams won their respective opening matches and now will be looking to inch closer to the semi-final spot. While Australia defeated rivals Afghanistan, South Africa outplayed Afghanistan. Meanwhile for AUS vs SA free live streaming and live telecast details you can scroll down. Australia vs South Africa ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About AUS vs SA CT Cricket Match in Rawalpindi.

Interestingly this will be the first ever meeting in the ICC Champions Trophy history between Australia and South Africa. In the last five meetings between these two sides, South Africa have won four. However, in the latest of those five matches which was played during World Cup 2023, Australia defeated South Africa.

All eyes will be on Rawalpindi weather during the match as it is expected to rain. In case the match is washed out with no result both the teams will get a point each. In their last game against England, Australia chased down 352 and will be confident coming into this clash. On the other hand, South Africa defeated Afghanistan by 107 runs after posting 315/6. Check out Australia vs South Africa live streaming and viewing options below

When is Australia vs South Africa ICC Champions Trophy 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Australia national cricket team vs South Africa national cricket team ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match 7 takes place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on February 25. The live action in the AUS vs SA cricket match will begin from 02:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) onwards. Security Breach at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium! Intruder Hugs Rachin Ravindra During Bangladesh vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video)

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Australia vs South Africa ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

Following the Reliance-Star merger, Star Sports Network and Sports18 Network now hold the broadcast rights of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in India. So, fans in India can watch the AUS vs SA CT 2025 match live telecast on Star Sports 2 and Sports18 1. For Hindi commentary fans can tune into Sports18 Khel. For the Australia vs South Africa viewing option online, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Australia vs South Africa ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 free live streaming will be available on newly launched JioHotstar, which is a merger of JioCinema and Hotstar. So AUS vs SA free live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar platform for fans in India but for a limited time.

