Australia would take on Sri Lanka in a Group 1 encounter at the T20 World Cup 2021 on Thursday, October 28. The match would be played at the Dubai International Stadium and is set to start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Both Australia and Sri Lanka won their first matches of the competition and another victory for either side would draw them closer to a place in the semifinal. The Australian bowling have been in good form in this competition and although they have just played one match, the way players like Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa and Mitchell Starc bowled would make every Aussie fan happy and hopeful. However, their still seems to be some sort of a struggle at the top-order with David Warner and skipper Aaron Finch struggling to score runs. AUS vs SL Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About T20 World Cup 2021 Match 22

Sri Lanka on the other hand, have done well with the bat with the likes of Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Pathum Nissanka amongst the runs. They would however need to minimize the mistakes they made against Bangladesh with the ball and make sure that too many runs are not conceded.

When is Australia vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Australia vs Sri Lanka clash in Group 1 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 stage will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on October 28, 2021 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table, Super 12

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Australia vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of T20 World Cup 2021 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch AUS vs SL match telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Australia vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform, will provide the live streaming of T20 World Cup 2021 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch Australia vs Sri Lanka match online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2021 02:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).