Australia host West Indies in a two-game T20 series which is seen as final preparation for the two sides ahead of the T20 World Cup. The hosts arrive into the contest on the back of a series loss away in India, where their bowling came under a bit of scrutiny. Being the defending champions and playing in their own backyard, the Australians will start the World Cup as the favourites but there are a few things the team can improve on. Opponents West Indies have to play the qualifiers prior to the Super 12s and hence these two games are of paramount importance. AUS vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Australia vs West Indies 1st T20I Cricket Match in Queensland.

Mitchell Marsh returns to the Australian squad and it is imperative the all-rounder finds form. He has not played much for the hosts due to injuries and rests accorded by the board and he is lacking momentum. David Warner missed the India series and is now back to open the innings alongside Aaron Finch. Cameron Green could be picked in favour of Daniel Sams and his big-hitting could come in handy for the home side.

Shamarh Brooks has been called in to replace Shimron Hetmyer in the West Indies squad after he misses his flight to Australia. Brandon King and Evin Lewis should open the innings for the visitors with Johnson Charles coming in at 3. Skipper Nicholas Pooran has an important role to play as he is the one holding the middle order together. Sheldon Cottrell should enjoy bowling in the pace friendly conditions.

When is Australia vs West Indies 1st T20I 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

Australia vs West Indies 1st T20I will be played at the Metricon Stadium in Queensland on October 05, 2022 (Wednesday). The IND vs SA cricket match has a scheduled start time of 01:40 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), with the toss at 01:10 pm.

Sony Sports are the official broadcasters of the AUS vs WI 2022 in India and will provide live telecast of the matches live on its channels.

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, will provide the live streaming of the AUS vs WI T20I series 2022 on its online platforms in India. Tough game for Australia but one they should be able to win considering they are playing at home.

