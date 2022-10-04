Australia (AUS) will take on West Indies (WI) in the first T20I of two-match series on 05 October (Wednesday) at Metricon Stadium in Carrara, Australia. The match will commence at 01:40 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction AUS vs WI first T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Warm up Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Time Table, Fixture List Of Men’s Twenty20 WC Practice Matches in IST.

Australia had a disappointing outing against India and lost a three-match T20I series by 2-1 in September lately. Likewise, West-Indies too lost their previous three-match T20I series to New Zealand by 2-1 in August this year. The series holds importance for both the teams to review their weak points before moving into the T20 World Cup 2022 which will kick-start from 22 October. With West-Indies yet to make into the super 12 of T20 world-cup 2022, the caribbean side would wish to seal this series to uplift their momentum for the round first of the marquee event which is scheduled to begin from 16 October.

AUS vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Nicholas Pooran (WI), Mathew Wade (AUS) could be taken as our wicket-keeper.

AUS vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Steve Smith (AUS), Rovman Powell (WI), Evin Lewis (WI), David Warner (AUS) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

AUS vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - Mitchell Marsh (AUS), Kyle Mayers (WI) could be our all-rounders

AUS vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Obes McCoy (WI), Mitchell Starc (AUS), Adam Zampa (AUS) could form the bowling attack.

AUS vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Nicholas Pooran (WI), Mathew Wade (AUS),Steve Smith (AUS), Rovman Powell (WI), Evin Lewis (WI), David Warner (AUS), Mitchell Marsh (AUS), Kyle Mayers (WI), Obed McCoy (WI), Mitchell Starc (AUS), Adam Zampa (AUS).

David Warner (AUS) could be named as the captain of your AUS vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Kyle Mayers (WI) could be selected as the vice-captain.

