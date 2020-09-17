Delhi Capitals is all set to play their opening game of the IPL 2020 against the Kings XI Punjab. Ahead of the opening game on September 20, 2019, the team was seen sweating it out in the nets where Axar Patel grabbed a stunning screamer at point where he was fielding. Delhi Capitals shared the video of the same on social media. Team DC was one of the first ones to reach UAE for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. After a six-day long mandatory isolation, the team began sweating it out in the nets. DC IPL 2020 Schedule With Date & Timings in IST: Delhi Capitals Matches of Indian Premier League 13 With Full Timetable, Fixtures in UAE.

Most of the teams have opted for practising in the evening to beat the heat in UAE. Delhi Capital too has been practising in the evening. The team has a couple of new faces in the form of Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin. Delhi Capitals will be led by Shreyas Iyer once again for IPL 2020. Now, let's have a look at the video shared by Delhi Capitals below:

Here are a few other stills from the nets:

Speedsters

View this post on Instagram Real life Roadrunners 💨 #Dream11IPL #YehHaiNayiDilli A post shared by Delhi Capitals (@delhicapitals) on Sep 17, 2020 at 12:30am PDT

Delhi Capitals ended up being on the number three of the points table in IPL 2019. DC has never won a single tournament in the history of the IPL and thus would like to replicate such a performance once again.

