Azhar Ali Initiates Push-Up Challenge While in Self-Quarantine, Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Wahab Riaz Nail the Fitness Drill (Watch Videos)

Pakistan Cricketers Accept Fitness Challenge (Photo Credits: Twitter/ PCB)

Just like many other countries around the world, sporting events in Pakistan also came to a halt amid the coronavirus scare. In this meantime, Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali initiated a unique sort of Push Up challenge and nominated other cricketers to accept the fitness drill. The official Twitter handle of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video in which Ali was seen performing different sort of push-ups. He also asked his other teammates to step up to the challenge and perform the exercise. Well, Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Wahab Riaz didn't take long in accepting the challenge and they literally nailed the fitness drill. Azhar Ali Donates PKR One Million to Prime Minister Relief Fund for Fight Against COVID-19.

Pakistan's limited-overs skipper Azam was the first to accept the challenge and he was seen doing the exercise in a garden area. While, former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and left-arm paper Wahab Riaz performed the drill inside their home. Well, these stars might not be able to showcase their on-field blitzes owing to the global health scare. Nevertheless, they certainly want to keep their body in the shape and are also inspiring their fans to do so.

Azhar Ali Starts Challenge!!

The captain @AzharAli_ has aced the pushup challenge! Let's see how his nominees respond. #StayHomeSafe pic.twitter.com/Kj0qdfJwZ4 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 30, 2020

Babar Azam's Response!!

Here is a response to the Test captain from our T20I captain. Over to @babarazam258's nominees now! pic.twitter.com/nzb7UAS17H — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 30, 2020

Sarfaraz Ahmed Nails The Drill!!

Sarfaraz accepts Azhar Ali's challenge and here is his response. Over to @SarfarazA_54's nominees now! pic.twitter.com/V5wodOM9zx — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 31, 2020

Wahab Riaz in Action!!

He looks sharp here, well done @WahabViki, the challenge moves on! pic.twitter.com/rLxkhtvIgB — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 31, 2020

Earlier in March, the 2020 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was also called off in the middle owing to the coronavirus crisis and the series against Bangladesh has also been cancelled. Their next assignment is a three-match ODI series against Netherlands which is set to get underway on June. Well, the fans will certainly hope the things to get normalized by that time in order to see their favourite stars in action.