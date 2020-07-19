Dhaka, July 19: Bangladesh cricketers hit the ground running as a number of top-level players resumed individual training in different BCB-run training facilities across the country on Sunday. As per a report in Daily Star, former captain Mushfiqur Rahim, middle-order batsman Mohammad Mithun and pacer Shafiul Islam had their training sessions at the BCB Academy ground and indoor facilities in Mirpur.

Nasum Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Nurul Hasan, Nayeem Hasan and Mehedi Hasan are the others who, as the report, had their individual training sessions in other parts of Bangladesh. "We got this opportunity to train after four long months. Batting, running -- everything felt a little difficult since everything we did in the past four months was indoors. Hopefully things will be less difficult and we will get back our fluency gradually," Mithun told reporters as quoted by thedailystar.net. "We only had gym and running practices at home in the past few months. Today was the first time I went back to the ground after a long break. Bangladesh Cricket Board Offers Former Player Abdur Razzak a Role in Selection Panel: Report.

But I only had running drills there, and didn't get the opportunity to bowl as there is no bowling facility at the ground. I will do gym and running in the next few days too," said pacer Khaled Ahmed, who had his session at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium where spinner Nasum Ahmed trained too. This is the first time the BCB has allowed players to train at BCB-run facilities since the COVID-19 pandemic halted the sport all around the world in March.

