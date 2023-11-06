Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka CWC 2023 Live Streaming Online: Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have underperformed in the 2023 World Cup and are both ruled out of the semi-final race. But their clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium has some significance with the qualification for the 2025 Champions Trophy on the line. The ICC has confirmed that the top seven teams of this World Cup will make it to the mini–World Cup event in Pakistan in two years' time. The pollution in Delhi is a massive worry for the tournament organisers with very few players taking part in training. There is a possibility of the game being cancelled if the situation remains harmful to the safety of the players. Bangladesh versus Sri Lanka will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 2:00 PM IST. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated.

Sri Lanka were bowled out for a paltry 55 against India and the shambolic batting performance needs some drastic improvements in this game. The top-order batters like Kusal Mendis, Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka will need to step up to the challenge at hand. Dilshan Madushanka picked up a fifer in the last game and Bangladesh will do well to face his swinging deliveries with the new ball.

Shakib Al Hasan dropped to the lower middle order for Bangladesh and it is likely to continue against Sri Lanka. The Bangladesh skipper has been poor with the bat and will do well with his attacking stroke play in the final few overs. Mahmuduallah and Mushfiqur Rahim will have the responsibility to guide the team to a decent total. With the track being largely flat in Delhi, their spinners could struggle. BAN vs SL CWC 2023 Match To Go Ahead As Scheduled After BCCI Engages Pulmonologist Dr Randeep Guleria To Bring Down AQI Levels at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

When is Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, ICC World Cup 2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Monday, November 6. The BAN vs SL ICC World Cup 2023 match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, starting at 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, ICC World Cup 2023 Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC World Cup 2023 and will provide live telecast of the BAN vs SL match. Fans can hence watch live telecast of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2023 match on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV Channels. For live streaming details of BAN vs SL, scroll below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2023 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of the Star Network, will provide live streaming online of the BAN vs SL ICC World Cup 2023 match. Fans can watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2023 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app for free. The team winning the toss is likely to bat first and score freely. With both teams struggling in the batting department, it should be a closely contested game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 06, 2023 11:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).