Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI 2020 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of BAN vs ZIM on TV & Cricket Score Updates in India

Tamim Iqbal (Photo: Twitter/ ICC)

BAN vs ZIM ODI Match Live Streaming Online: The three-match One-Day International series between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe moves into the third and last game. Bangladesh have already pocketed the series 2-0 and now will be looking complete a whitewash against Zimbabwe. Meanwhile, for Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe free live streaming online you can scroll down. Apart from BAN vs ZIM 2nd ODI 2020 live streaming, you will get live telecast details as well. Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe, Live Cricket Score 3rd ODI Match.

The second ODI turned out to be a close contest despite Zimbabwe losing half the side for 183 runs. Ronaldo Tripano, who came to bat at number nine scored a whirlwind 55 off just 28 balls to take his side close to the target. However, it was not enough as Bangladesh took an unassailable 2-0 lead.

When to Watch Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI 2020 Know Schedule, Date, Time & Venue Details

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on March 03, 2020. The game will get underway at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), and 02:00 pm local time. Tamim Iqbal Becomes First Bangladeshi Batsman to Score 7000 ODI Runs, Achieves Feat in BAN vs ZIM 2nd ODI 2020.

How to Watch Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI 2020: TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Zimbabwe tour of Sri Lanka 2020 in India. The live telecast of BAN vs ZIM Test match was provided on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels. However, as per the Star Sports TV guide, the BAN vs ZIM 3rd ODI is not listed. So, chances are the match won’t be telecast live in India. For Bangladesh viewers, Gazi TV or G TV will provide live telecast of the match. Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Playing XI With All-Rounders, Batsmen, Bowlers & Wicket-Keepers for BAN vs ZIM 3rd ODI 2020.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI 2020 Match online

Cricket fanatics who are not able to catch the live streaming of BAN vs ZIM game on TV can switch to online platforms to see the match. As Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of Zimbabwe tour of Sri Lanka 2020, the tournament will be live-streamed on its OTT platform- Hotstar. In Bangladesh, rabbitholebd.com will provide live streaming of BAN vs ZIM 3rd ODI 2020. Fans can also follow the game on LatestLY via live score updates and ball-by-ball commentary of BAN vs ZIM 3rd ODI.

This will be Mashrafe Mortaza’s last ODI as Bangladesh captain. The fast-bowler will, however, continue to be available for selection in ODIs. Bangladesh players will be keen to dish out a memorable performance in Mortaza’s last game as captain.