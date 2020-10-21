Bangladesh women's cricketer Sanjida Islam has just given all couples idea of an amazing photoshoot. This photoshoot will definitely find interest to couples who are an avid cricket fan. Sanjida Islam has married Mim Mosaddeak, a first-class cricketer from Rangpur. On the occasion of her marriage, she went on to the cricket field with the bat in her hand and bridal attire for an out of the box photoshoot. Scroll down to check heart-winning bridal pictures of Sanjida Islam on a cricket pitch. Bangladesh Top Country Searching for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 on Google.

The 24 years old right-handed batsman of Bangladesh Women's Cricket team hails from Rangpur district, Bangladesh. Sanjida made her debut in International Cricket in the year 2014. She has featured in 14 women ODIs and 32 women T20Is. Her last ODI game was against Pakistan in November 2019. In June 2018, she was part of Bangladesh's squad that won their first-ever Women's Asia Cup title, where Bangladesh won the 2018 Women's Twenty20 Asia Cup tournament. Sanjida Islam has also been included in the squad for upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Sanjida Islam Interesting Wedding Photoshoot

A wedding photoshoot that has bowled us over 📷 🏏 Bangladesh 🇧🇩 international Sanjida Islam strikes quite a pose. She got married to Mim Mosaddeak, a first-class cricketer from Rangpur. (Photos: @ProthomAlo) pic.twitter.com/52jNxhmedu — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) October 21, 2020

The wedding season is nearing and Sanjida Islam has definitely added a different theme for a pre-wedding photoshoot. The way Sanjida has posed for photograph speaks for her love for cricket as she has married also a cricketer. We wish Sanjida Islam a very Happy Marriage Life ahead.

