The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced that Dream11 will be Team India’s new lead sponsor. India’s cricket governing board announced the news on its social media handle, Twitter. Team India will don the jersey showing the name of the sponsor starting right from the series against West Indies. Dream11 Set to Sponsor Indian Cricket Team Replacing Byju's For the Next Four Years: Report.

BCCI Announces Dream11 As Lead Sponsor

🚨 NEWS 🚨: BCCI announces Dream11 as the new #TeamIndia Lead Sponsor. More Details 🔽https://t.co/fsKM7sf5C8 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 1, 2023

