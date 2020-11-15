After being initially postponed the Indian Premier League 2020 was eventually staged in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took the decision to host the IPL 2020 in three cities of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah after ICC T20 World Cup 2020 was cancelled. The IPL 2020 concluded with Mumbai Indians winning the 13th edition of the T20 league. And reportedly, BCCI has paid Rs one crore to the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) for hosting the 60 matches.

As per a report in the Bangalore Mirror, BCCI paid a whopping 14 million dollars to ECB for hosting the IPL 2020. The report further states that the state associations in India would have earned Rs 60 crore for the 60 games after BCCI recently increased the hosting fee for a franchise. IPL 2021: BCCI Likely to Add Ninth Franchise for Next Edition of Indian Premier League, Teams Asked to Prepare for Mega Players Auction, Say Reports.

The report added that some IPL teams contended that a hefty hosting fee in India would make sense given that the state associations provide all the facilities. “In the UAE, there were no crowds, security was not a concern and the franchises had to pay for practice facilities,” a franchise official was quoted as saying. Report also suggests that staging the IPL 2020 would have added to the UAE business, ‘with 14 five star hotels almost packed for three months.’

