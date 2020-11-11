With IPL 2020 now done and dusted, the BCCI have reportedly already started planning for the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which could see nine teams in contention. The Indian cricket board is also likely to host a mega IPL players auctions ahead of the next season. Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by five wickets to win the IPL 2020 final and lift their fifth trophy and reports have emerged that the board has already started planning for the next edition of the IPL which is likely to be held in India within the next four-five months. Gautam Gambhir Wants Rohit Sharma to Replace Virat Kohli as India’s ODI & T20I Captain as Mumbai Indians Lift Fifth IPL Title.

According to a report from The Hindu, the board is mulling adding one more team to the fray and make it a nine-team IPL. The report states that the ninth team could most likely be from Ahmedabad, which saw the inauguration of the world’s largest stadium last year. IPL 2021 or the 14th season of the IPL is also most likely to be held in India with nine teams. Unaware Nita Ambani Walks into Quinton de Kock and Nathan Coulter-Nile's Live TV Interview Post Mumbai Indians' IPL 2020 Title Win (Watch Viral Video).

Another big decision the board must take before the next edition of the IPL is whether it will host a mega IPL auction or a mini action and let the franchise continue with their existing squads. In case the board invites applications for a new franchise, then a full-fledged auction is likely to be held with the new franchise also given the option to sign important players.

Reports have also emerged that if a full-fledged IPL auction is to be held then BCCI might hold it by the third week of December this year with the IPL slated to be played between March and May next year. The final decision on the matter is, however, yet to be taken and an announcement on the same is likely to be made in the coming weeks.

“Time constraints are there but full auction will be in the interest of everyone. IPL Governing Council will formally decide on this in next 2 weeks and communicate to everyone concerned”, a BCCI source was quoted as saying by Inside Sports. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had already hinted during IPL 2020 that the next edition of the tournament will be played in India and efforts are being made to take the tournament back to the country despite a raging pandemic.

This is, however, not the first time reports of a new franchise being added has come up. The BCCI have always been interested in making the IPL a 10-team tournament and have often used available opportunities to introduce new teams to the IPL although for short periods. Rising Pune Supergiant and Kochi Tuskers were the two teams added to the IPL for two seasons between 2016 and 2017 when Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royal were banned for two years for alleged spot-fixing scandals.

The date of the next edition of the IPL could also depend on India’s cricket assignments. The India national cricket team is set to tour Australia for a full series starting November 27. The team will be in Australia for at least a month and a half before returning back to India for a home series against England in January-February.

