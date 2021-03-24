Bihar Cricket League (BCL) 2021 began on March 20 with Angika Avengers playing Patna Pilots in the first match of the inaugural edition of the tournament. The tournament was inaugurated by Bihar governor Phagu Chauhan and India’s first World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev. The BCL T20 tournament will run for six days during which a total of 13 matches will be played. BCL 2021 is being played in the same format as the Indian Premier League. Take a look at the updated Bihar Cricket League (BCL) 2021 points table. BCL 2021 Full Schedule: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Bihar Cricket League T20 Tournament.

The teams involved in the inaugural edition of the Bihar Cricket League (BCL) are Bhagalpur Bulls, Darbhanga Diamonds, Gaya Gladiators, Angika Avengers and Patna Pilots. All five teams will play each other once in the league stage with the four teams then qualifying for the semi-finals. The winners will then meet in the final on March 26 (Friday). A total of 13 matches will be played in the BCL 2021.

Bihar Cricket League (BCL) 2021 Updated Points Table

Sr No Teams Played Won Lost Draw/Tied Net Run-Rate Points 1 Angika Avengers 2 2 0 0 4.150 8 2 Darbhanga Diamonds 3 2 1 0 -0.381 8 3 Bhagalpur Bulls 2 1 1 0 0.311 4 4 Patna Pilots 2 1 1 0 0.207 4 5 Gaya Gladiators 3 0 3 0 -2.938 0

Note: Table Will Be Updated After Match Ends

Two matches will be played on each day of the tournament. The semi-finals after set to be held on March 25 while the final will be played on the next day. The tournament has not been recognised by the BCCI, Indian cricket’s apex council. All matches are being played at the Urja Stadium in Patna.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2021 02:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).