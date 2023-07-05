India taking on Pakistan is one of the highly anticipated encounters in world cricket. Both the heavyweight nations are blessed with top-quality players who have stamped their authority on the cricket field time and time again, and thus, the excitement of the fans knows no bounds when the arch-rivals collide. With Asia Cup 2023 set to kick-start on August 31, the entire cricket fraternity will witness India square off against Pakistan on the cricket field. Both teams will look to leave no stone unturned in a bid to stand victorious. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Encounter To Be Held in Dambulla, Full Schedule To Be Released Soon: Report

In Which Tournament Will India and Pakistan Cricket Teams Face-Off Ahead of Asia Cup 2023?

Interestingly, the two cricket-crazy nations will be competing against each other sooner than we speculated. The ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 is slated to get underway on July 13 and it will witness India A battle it out against Pakistan A in the group-stage encounter.

India A and Pakistan A are placed in Group B alongside Nepal and UAE A. On the other hand, Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A, Afghanistan A and Oman A comprise Group A. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals. The summit clash of the marquee event will take place on July 23. India A squad for ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Announced, Yash Dhull To Lead; Riyan Parag, Sai Sudharsan Included

India A will begin their campaign against Nepal against UAE A on the inaugural day of the multi-nation tournament. Post their tournament opener, Yash Dhull & Co. will take on Pakistan A in the high-voltage encounter on July 15 at the Singhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground in Colombo. It will be fascinating to see which team comes out on top in the iconic clash.

