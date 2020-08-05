The year 2020 continues to worsen even more as amid the COVID-19 pandemic; a massive explosion was experienced in Beirut, the capital city of Lebanon. The video of the gigantic blast went viral on social media and the scenes are nothing but horrifying. As per reports, the tragedy has claimed the lives of more than 100 people while over 400 people are still injured. People from all around the world were shocked and saddened by the incident and so were the members of cricket fraternity. The likes of Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and KL Rahul took to their official Twitter account and mourned the devastating incident. Lebanon Blast Caught on Camera: Terrifying Videos and Images of Explosion.

In the viral video, a giant smoke can be seen at a site which gave the rise to a massive blast and the shockwaves of the explosion impacted the nearby areas too. As per the state-run National News Agency, the explosion occurred at a fire-cracker warehouse based in the port area. Following the explosion, a red cloud was formed in the sky and waves affected many nearby buildings and sea-shore too. Meanwhile, let’s look at how Kohli and others reacted to the intimidating tragedy. Lebanon: Massive Blast in Beirut Ahead of Court Verdict.

Virat Kohli Pays Condolence!!

Heartbreaking and shocking. My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Lebanon.🙏🇱🇧 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 5, 2020

Yuvraj Singh Devastated!!

Devastating and heartbreaking visuals from #Beirut. Can’t even fathom what the locals would have witnessed and gone through. I pray for those who lost their lives and for the injured. 2020 has really brought us to our knees. Our world needs healing 🙏🏻 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 4, 2020

KL Rahul Prays!!

Pray for Lebanon 🙏 — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) August 5, 2020

Dinesh Karthik Mourns!!

This looks scary. Just can't imagine how many people are going to be injured or even worse . Phewwwww that too during this pandemic . Can't imagine what Lebanon as a country must be going through https://t.co/xSu70Yd7XC — DK (@DineshKarthik) August 4, 2020

Manoj Tiwary's Message!!

Disturbing visuals coming out of #Lebanon Thoughts are with the people who lost and are injured in the explosion. God bless the souls of the lost ones 🙏 Sometimes tears are words the heart can't express #BeirutBlast — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) August 4, 2020

Harsha Bhogle In Shock!!

When we were kids, we were told about Beirut. Always had this aura about it. Then it became a warzone. And now this. Nothing can prepare you for these visuals..... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 5, 2020

Ravindra Jadeja's Condolences!!

Loss of life is always tragic. My deepest condolences. Praying for the people of Lebanon🙏🙏 — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) August 5, 2020

Mayank Agarwal's Message!!

My thoughts and prayers are with the people who have been effected by the massive explosion in Lebanon. #ThoughtsWithLebanon — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) August 5, 2020

Mithali Raj Calls It Horrific!!

Kuldeep Yadav Saddened!!

Praying for the people of Beirut. My condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. RIP 🙏🏻 — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) August 5, 2020

Speaking on cricket action, many prominent players are set to take the field after the COVID-19 break as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is set to get underway on September 19. This time, however, the tournament will take place in UAE this time due to the coronavirus crisis in India. Hence, players of all the teams will have to tackle a different challenge.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 05, 2020 05:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).