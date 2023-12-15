Uncapped pacer Ben Sears has been added to New Zealand ODI squad as a cover for fast-bowler Kyle Jamieson, who experienced stiffness in his left hamstring after travelling back from Bangladesh, where the BlackCaps played a two-match Test series. The New Zealand Test squad returned home on Tuesday evening and Jamieson, who played both Tests in Bangladesh, then flew on to Dunedin on Thursday. Aamer Jamal Takes 6/111, Becomes 14th Pakistan Bowler to Take A Five-Wicket Haul on Test Debut; Achieves Feat During AUS vs PAK 1st Test 2023.

“We’re taking a cautious approach with Kyle. We don’t want to rush or push him back, particularly at the very start of our home summer. He could play if absolutely necessary but we don’t want to take any unnecessary risks, hence calling in Ben for this first match.”

“Ben’s familiar to the team environment and it’s been good to see him back at full fitness for the Firebirds,” said head coach Gary Stead in a statement issued by New Zealand cricket (NZC). 'You Ate for 48 Hours' Kerry O'Keeffe Trolls Ian Smith, Leaves Fellow Commentator Ravi Shastri in Splits During AUS vs PAK 1st Test 2023 Day 1 (Watch Video).

Sears is yet to debut in ODI cricket, though he has six T20I appearances for New Zealand. But featured in the squad for last year’s Chappell-Hadlee Series against Australia in Cairns. He has taken 36 wickets in 29 List A games at an average of 33.77 and economy of 5.62. New Zealand plays the first ODI against Bangladesh on December 17 in Dunedin, followed by second and third ODIs in Nelson and Napier on December 20 and 23, respectively.

New Zealand squad: Tom Latham, Adi Ashok (matches 2 and 3), Finn Allen, Tom Blundell, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Adam Milne, Henry Nicholls, Will O’Rourke, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi (match 1), Will Young and Ben Sears.

