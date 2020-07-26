Ben Stokes was left embarrassed after an unfortunate ‘brown stain’ appeared on his trousers on day two of the England vs West Indies third Test match in Manchester. The maverick all-rounder initially tried to hide it with his sweater but was caught by captain Joe Root, who immediately broke into a giggle after spotting the mark on Stokes’ pant. Left embarrassed after being caught, Stokes then let out a sheepish smile. But unfortunately, the incident was also recorded on television and former England cricketer and prominent commentator David Lloyd was heard telling on commentary, “It appears there has been an occurrence for Ben Stokes on his trousers.” England vs West Indies Live Score Updates of 3rd Test 2020 Day 3.

Social media was soon filled with Stokes’ video with the brown stains on his pant after BBC Test Match Special tweeted the hilarious video. Former England striker Gary Lineker, who has a similar ‘infamous accident’ on the field during the 1990 Football World Cup, took to twitter to sympathise with Stokes and wrote: “shit happens.” England vs West Indies, 3rd Test 2020, Day 2, Stat Highlights: Kemar Roach Completes 200 Wickets; Stuart Broad Smashes Third Fastest Fifty and Other Records.

Ben Stokes Spotted Fielding With Brown Stain on Pants

Ben Stokes enforcing the follow through 💩🏏 pic.twitter.com/7HbbG8ACBI — Tim Coombs (@timcoombs11) July 25, 2020

Stokes, however, later clarified that what was initially thought to be stomach mishap was actually a coffee stain. The England vice-captain quoted a BBC Test Match Special video to clarify that he has mistakenly sat in split coffee, which left the stain on his pant. “Sat in spilt coffee FYI,” wrote Stokes.

Ben Stokes Clarifies He Hadn't Pooped

Sat in spilt coffee FYI 😂😂 https://t.co/Y4Bf9X6trK — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) July 25, 2020

Had he actually suffered the stomach mishap, Stokes would have been the second after Australian captain Tim Paine who admitted to soiling his pants during last year’s Ashes tour at the same ground. Linker too had undergone a similar accident during the World Cup.

Meanwhile, England find themselves in a strong position at the end of day 2 of the third Test with West Indies struggling at 137/6. Captain Jason Holder and Shane Dowrich was at the crease when stumps was called due to bad light on day 2. West Indies were still 232 runs behind England’s first-innings score of 369.

