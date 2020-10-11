Rajasthan Royals fans are ecstatic as Ben Stokes finally features in his first game of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. RR skipper Steve Smith confirmed the all-rounder’s participation after losing the toss against Sunrisers Hyderabad, and made the social media go berserk. The England star has enjoyed a purple patch in the last year and his inclusion in will undoubtedly boost up the morale of the Royals side, who are currently on a four-match losing streak. Stokes, who has played 34 IPL matches, can provide stability to the top order and his bowling prowess makes an even greater asset. Ben Stokes Makes First Appearance As David Warner Opts to Bat First.

For the unversed, the 29-year-old pulled out of the England vs Pakistan Tests series in August to visit his ailing father in New Zealand. Along with the series against Pakistan, Stokes also missed England’s assignment against Australia alongside the initial part of IPL. Nevertheless, the left-handed batsman arrived in UAE a few days back and got inducted in the side after serving his mandatory quarantine period. Fans couldn’t keep calm after seeing Stokes in the after long and expressed their delight on Twitter. Several backed Stokes to put up a match-winning performance while others reacted with memes. Have a look. SRH vs RR Score Updates of IPL 2020.

Finally!!

Fans Waiting!!

I'm only one Who Waiting For Ben Stokes Rampage Today 🔥🔥 #HallaBol #BenStokes — Nani Charan (@Nanicharan17) October 11, 2020

Stokes!!

I see Ben Stokes I retweet (Rajasthan Royals only) https://t.co/r96IqjN7me — F #ElDistanciamentoFisico #QuedateEnCasa (@SmudgeStan) October 11, 2020

Fans Delighted!!

And.. he is Back I'm Just thinking about his last over world cup struggle what an over 👏👏 Ben Stokes#RR #SRH #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/tZGannH84B — Deepanshu (@Deepanshu929) October 11, 2020

Much Awaited!!

Back After Long!!

Today will be Ben Stokes' first T20 match in 238 days, going back to February this year. His run of middling form with the bat in this format goes back longer - he hasn't made a T20 half century since July 2018. #IPL2020 #SRHvRR — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) October 11, 2020

Good News!!

Meanwhile, SRH skipper won the toss at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and elected to bat first. RR, who are placed seventh in the points table with two wins from seven games, must register a victory against the Orange Army to stay alive in the playoff race. However, Hyderabad, who recorded a 69-run triumph in their last outing against Kings XI Punjab, are in good touch and will like to get another win under their belt.

