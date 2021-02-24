Ben Stokes was warned by the umpires for applying saliva on the ball on day 1 of the IND vs ENG pink-ball Test match at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Stokes, who was trolled for apparently claiming a dropped catch, mistakenly used saliva on the pink cherry in between overs. Hilariously, the England all-rounder was seen applying saliva on the ball right in front of the umpires. He was then handed a warning by the umpires, who sanitised the ball before returning it to the England bowlers. India vs England 3rd Test 2021 Live Score Updates Day 1 .

The incident occurred at the end of the 12th over of India’s first innings. Stuart Broad had just completed his over and Stokes was charged with the duty of shining the ball. But mistakenly the 29-year-old applied saliva on the ball to shine it. Fortunately, the umpires immediately noticed it and warned the cricketer before sanitising it. Twitter immediately reacted on the matter and shared their opinions on it. Virat Kohli Unleashes Animated Celebration After Joe Root’s Dismissal In India vs England Day-Night Test 2021 (Watch Video).

Steve Smith After Watching Ben Stokes

Bhogle on Stokes applying saliva: he did it in front of the umpire , has to be a mistake, no one would be foolish enough. Steve Smith: pic.twitter.com/ehaf9uFLok — Dweplea (@dweplea) February 24, 2021

Ben Stokes Warned for Applying Saliva on Ball

Umpire warns Ben Stokes because he is putting Saliva on the ball. pic.twitter.com/6utiAjw9oA — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) February 24, 2021

Not a Good Day for Ben Stokes

Not a good day for Ben Stokes - Didint score much, dropped the catch, warning for putting saliva in the ball. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 24, 2021

Umpire Sanitises Ball After Stokes Applies Saliva

Cricket in the #COVID19 era! Umpire sanitising the ball after Ben Stokes used saliva. The next time someone does so, the batting team gets five runs.#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/cuwPxPoxK8 — Samanway Banerjee (@qriosam) February 24, 2021

The international cricket council has banned using saliva to shine the cricket ball as a precautionary measure against COVID-19. Players are, however, allowed to use sweat as an alternative to shine the ball. Each team can be issued up to two warnings per innings but teams can be punished with a 5-run penalty in case of repeated offences.

Stokes have been in action for all the wrong reasons on day 1 of the day-night Test match. He failed to make a statement with the bat and was dismissed by Axar Patel for just six runs. Later at the start of India’s innings, Stokes was trolled for claiming a dropped catch. Stokes claimed and celebrated the catch of Shubman Gill from a Stuart Broad delivery although replays suggested he had dropped the ball while attempting the catch.

