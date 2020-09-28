On the occasion of Bhagat Singh’s 113th birth anniversary, Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh and many other prominent members of cricket fraternity paid tribute to the late freedom fighter. Bhagat Singh was one of the most loved freedom fighters involved in India’s struggle for independence. At the tender age of 23, he laid down his life for the freedom of nation along with his associates Rajguru and Sukhdev. Bhagat Singh was one of the fearless socialist revolutionaries who wasn’t afraid to put his thoughts and opinion. Along with being brave, Bhagat Singh was aware of the political situations and ideologies of his time. Bhagat Singh Birth Anniversary HD Images, Wallpapers, Pics & Quotes: Pay Tribute to the Freedom Fighter.

Social media got flooded with tributes as Indians remembered Bhagat Singh’s sacrifice on his anniversary. Many cricket stars also joined the bandwagon and shared heartfelt posts. CSK batsman Suresh Raina hailed the revolutionary’s patriotism and bravery while Harbhajan Singh wished his fellow countrymen on the occasion. Shikhar Dhawan, Gautam Gambhir and Rishabh Pant also penned down their thoughts on social media while remembering the great freedom fighter. Bhagat Singh 113th Birth Anniversary: Know Notable Facts About India's Great Revolutionary and Freedom Fighter.

Suresh Raina Salutes Bravery!!

"They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. they can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit" ~ Bhagat Singh Let's remember Shaheed Sardar Bhagat Singh Ji's patriotism & bravery on his birth anniversary 🙏 My tributes and salute💐#BhagatSingh pic.twitter.com/GMZ2k5TVJ7 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 28, 2020

Shikhar Dhawan Remembers India's Favourite Son!!

India’s hero 🇮🇳 Remembering Shaheed Bhagat Singh ji, one of our country’s favourite sons on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/XCF0GLNq98 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) September 28, 2020

Harbhajan Singh Extends Wishes!!

वीर भगत सिंह जी जनम दिवस पर आप सबको शुभकामनाएँ।The most influential revolutionaries of the Indian freedom movement। देश से प्यार हो तो इनके जैसा..🙏🙏🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳 कोटि कोटि प्रणाम pic.twitter.com/CLgnBNDDbA — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 28, 2020

Gautam Gambhir's Message!!

“I have only one religion and that is to serve my country”. He was not just a man but an idea and an ideology. Bow down to my idol #BhagatSingh pic.twitter.com/CRLtU0c5FV — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 28, 2020

Rishabh Pant Pens Heartfelt Note!!

Remembering Shaheed Bhagat Singh ji on his birth anniversary. Your bravery, valour and courage will never be forgotten. We salute you. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/AUHDyWe2lS — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) September 28, 2020

