Bulgaria and Romania will face each other in the finals of the Sofia T20 2021 Tournament. The clash will be played at the National Sports Academy Stadium in Sofia, Bulgaria on June 27, 2021 (Sunday). Both sides will be aiming to win the game and lift the trophy at the end of the match. Meanwhile, fans searching for Bulgaria vs Romania, Sofia T20 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. T20 World Cup 2021 to Kick Off on October 17 in UAE, Final on November 14.

Romania justified their tag as the competition favourites with a massive performance in the semi-finals against Greece, chasing a target of 116 runs in under six overs. Meanwhile, Bulgaria have also been great and will be aiming to cause an upset. The last five meetings between the two sides saw Romania dominate, winning four of them while Bulgaria have one win to their name.

When Is Bulgaria vs Romania, Sofia T20 2021 Final? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Bulgaria vs Romania clash in Sofia T20 Tournament will be played at the National Sports Academy in Sofia on June 27, 2021 (Sunday). The match has a scheduled time of 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time),

Where To Watch Bulgaria vs Romania, Sofia T20 2021 Final?

Bulgaria vs Romania clash in Sofia T20 Tournament won’t be available on TV in India as there are no official broadcasters of the competition in the country.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming Of Bulgaria vs Romania, Sofia T20 2021 Final?

Fans can enjoy the Bulgaria vs Romania clash in Sofia T20 Tournament on online platforms. FanCode will provide the live streaming of the competition on its website and app. However, fans need to pay a nominal fee to watch the live-action.

Squads

Romania: Ramesh Satheesan (captain), Waqar Abbasi, Pavel Florin, Ijaz Hussain, Aftab Kayani, Gohar Manan, Patras Masih, Satvik Nadigotla, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Vasu Saini, Abdul Shakoor, Taranjeet Singh, Sudeep Thakur, Sami Ullah, Shantanu Vashisht, Cosmin Zavoiu

Bulgaria: Prakash Mishra (c), Hristo Lakov (vc), Jacob Albin, Sulaiman Ali, Rohan Bhavesh Patel, Kevin D'Souza, Aravinda De Silva, Vasil Hristov, Boiko Ivanov, Hristo Ivanov, Ivaylo Katzarski, Aswad Ullah Khan, Fayaz Mohammad, Nikolay Nankov, Dimo Nikolov, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Delrick Varghese, Nikolay Yordanov

