Bushfire Cricket Bash Live Streaming in India on SonyLiv: Get Free Telecast of Ponting XI vs Gilchrist XI Cricket Match Along With Time in IST

Bushfire Cricket Bash (Photo Credits: Twitter/cricket.com.au)

Former cricketers from all around the world are set to come together for a noble cause during charity match to raise funds for the Australian Bushfire victims. The match will be played at the Junction Oval Stadium in Melbourne on February 9, 2020 (Sunday). Cricketing greats such as Yuvraj Singh, Brian Lara, Ricky Ponting, Wasim Akram and Mathew Hayden will take part in the Bushfire Cricket Bash, organized by Cricket Australia. Meanwhile, Fans searching for live streaming details of the Bushfire Cricket Bash can scroll down below for more details. Bushfire Cricket Bash Date, Time, Players, Teams, Live Streaming, Telecast in India And All You Need To Know.

The fundraiser will see a lot of former Australian players in action as they are divided into two teams, Ponting XI and Gilchrist XI. Indian cricket legend, Sachin Tendulkar will also take part in this event but the batting stalwart will be coaching the Ponting XI while current Australia Test skipper Tim Paine will be in charge of the Gilchrist XI. Shane Warne, who was supposed to take part in this match has pulled out due to other commitments along with Michael Clarke and Mike Hussey. Sony Pictures Networks Acquires Broadcast Rights for T10 Charity Cricket Match featuring Yuvraj Singh and Sachin Tendulkar.

When is Bushfire Cricket Bash Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The match between Ponting XI and Gilchrist XI will be played at the Junction Oval Stadium in Melbourne on February 9, 2020 (Sunday). The clash is scheduled to start from 09:45 am IST onwards and 03:15 pm local time.

How to watch Live Telecast of Bushfire Cricket Bash in India?

The Ponting XI vs Gilchrist XI match will be telecasted live on Sony Pictures network as they are the official broadcasters of the Bushfire Cricket Bash. Fans can tune into SONY SIX, SONY SIX HD, SONY Ten 1 and SONY Ten 1 HD channels to catch the live-action of the game.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Bushfire Cricket Bash Match?

SonyLiv, the official streaming partner of Sony Pictures Network will be showing the match online for their fans in India. Fans can tune into the official SonyLiv app or website to catch the live-action of the Ponting XI vs Gilchrist XI match.

The match was early scheduled to take place on February 8, 2020 (Saturday) at the Sydney Cricket Ground but was shifted for a day later. Now the match will be played after the T20I game between Australia Women’s and England Women’s Team. The money raised from this match will go to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.