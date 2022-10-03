Bhilwara Kings are set to go up against Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator match of the ongoing Legends League Cricket 2022. The clash will be played at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur on October 03. 2022 (Monday) as both the teams aim to register a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants, Legends League Cricket 2022 live streaming details, scroll down below. Legends League Cricket 2022 Points Table Updated.

Bhilwara Kings will be disappointed to find themselves in this position as they lost against India Capitals in the Qualifier despite posting a score of 200+ on the board. They will be aiming to reach the summit clash but first need to get the better of Gujarat Giants, who finished third in the points table.

When Is Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants, Legends League Cricket 2022 Match (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants, Legends League Cricket 2022 match will be played at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur on October 03, 2022 (Monday). The game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants, Legends League Cricket 2022 Match Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Legends League Cricket 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch the live telecast of the Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants, Legends League Cricket 2022 match on TV.

How To Watch Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants, Legends League Cricket 2022 Match Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network, will live stream Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants, Legends League Cricket 2022 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live at a nominal subscription fee.

